Allegri is performing below expectations claims former Serie A keeper

Former AS Roma and Lazio goalkeeper, Fernando Orsi says Massimiliano Allegri is certainly not meeting expectations at Juventus.

There were several managerial changes in Serie A in the summer, with clubs in the competition now being managed by prestigious names like Maurizio Sarri, Jose Mourinho, Luciano Spalletti, among others.

Juventus sacked Andrea Pirlo after just one season in charge, having perceived that the former midfielder was simply not good enough.

The Bianconeri brought back Serie A-winning manager, Allegri, to help make the team the top club in Italy once again.

However, his second coming hasn’t met expectations, and Juve is now almost certain not to win the league title.

Finishing inside the top four has to be the goal for the Bianconeri now and even that would not be easy.

Juve fans have been shocked by the team’s performance and most would certainly think Allegri hasn’t done as well as his appointment promised.

In a recent interview, Orsi clarified that he certainly expected more from Allegri than the Livorno-born manager is delivering.

He told TMW Radio, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “Many clubs have focused on the famous coach to have the added value but Juventus and Roma are struggling with their respective coaches. We still give them some time but for sure I expected more from both Mourinho and Allegri. “

Juve is at a point where they have to win around 90% of their matches to secure the league title and the Bianconeri might not even achieve that if the likes of Napoli and Milan match their results.

While the season is still too early, the Bianconeri are plagued by too many problems to give much hope to fans that things would get better.