Allegri is resisting the temptation to overload Pogba with playing minutes

Paul Pogba has just made his second debut for Juventus and hasn’t suffered a relapse in the last two games. So the midfielder might push to start the Europa League tie against Freiburg this week.

Fans long to see the World Cup winner in a starting XI soon and the game against the Germans is a fixture that he might make a difference.

However, a report on Football Italia reveals Max Allegri has not decided if he should field the midfielder from the start, considering that Pogba is just returning from a serious injury.

It claims Allegri is cautious about using the ex-Manchester United man and wants to give him a manageable amount of work in the first weeks of his recovery.

Juve FC Says

Having waited more than six months to get Pogba back to fitness, we can wait a few more months for him to reach his best fitness level.

The midfielder has a long contract at the club, so there is no need to rush him back and we must be careful so that he does not suffer another injury soon because he is playing too many games.

In his absence, we did not do badly, so we can still achieve our goals even if he is not playing so many games for us.