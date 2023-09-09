Juventus manager Max Allegri is preparing for a significant lineup change in the upcoming match against Lazio, which is expected to be one of the Bianconeri’s toughest fixtures of the season thus far. The quality of the opposition in their previous three matches did not match the calibre of Lazio.

Both teams have had players experiencing different fortunes during the international break, and as a result, managers may be inclined to make adjustments to their lineups.

According to a report on Calciomercato, Allegri is contemplating starting Moise Kean in the upcoming game. Kean has primarily been used as a substitute for Juventus this season, with Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic typically starting the team’s matches.

The specific player who will make way for Kean remains uncertain, but if Chiesa’s injury sustained during the international break is deemed too risky for him to return to action, Kean could potentially replace him in the starting lineup.

Juve FC Says

We expect the manager to constantly change his team to reflect the quality of the opponent in every game.

Kean is a good striker and did well during pre-season. We expect him to perform well if he gets a chance to start a match.