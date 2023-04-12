This season, five Juventus youth products have earned permanent spots in Max Allegri’s first team. While Nicolò Fagioli and Fabio Miretti have gained the most regular playing time, Matias Soulé, Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea have also been promoted.

According to La Stampa via JuventusNews24, more Bianconeri youngsters could follow suit in the future. The source names four profiles that Allegri has been keeping close tabs on.

The first is Dean Huijsen. the young defender who will turn 18 this week. The Dutchman started the season with the Primavera squad before earning a swift promotion to Juventus Next Gen. Despite his tender age, he’s currently playing against professional players in Serie C.

Then we have Kenan Yildiz, the 17-year-old sensation who has taken Turin by storm. The young second-striker has thus far contributed with 14 goals and six assists to Paolo Montero’s U19 side, and he’s also beginning to feature with the Next Gen.

The source also mentions 19-year-old striker Nicolò Turco who has been prolific in front of goal for the Primavera side. He has been developing his skills in Turin since 2018. This season, he has 12 league goals and six assists to his name.

Finally, Tommaso Mancini is another young bomber who is gaining attention for his impressive displays upfront. The 18-year-old completed a switch from Vicenza to Juventus last summer and has cemented himself as one of the most highly-touted prospects in the U19 squad.