Rabiot
Club News

Allegri is trying his best to convince Juventus midfielder to stay in Turin

April 25, 2023 - 11:00 am

Since his return to Juventus in 2021, Max Allegri has immediately identified Adrien Rabiot as a key player in his tactical setup.

The manager appreciates the Frenchman’s stamina and ability to push forward. He has been a staunch supporter of the player even when he was struggling to convince the club’s faithful.

This season, the 28-year-old is finally fulfilling his early career promise, cementing himself as an instrumental member in midfield while also delivering 11 goals in all competitions.

Sadly for the club, his career revival has coincided with an expiring contract. Therefore, this may well be the midfielder’s final campaign in Turin.

But according to Calciomercato, Allegri is trying his best to convince Rabiot of lingering in Turin beyond the current campaign.

The report claims that the solution could be signing a new short term contract, thus postponing any crucial career decision for a year or two.

The player and his mother/agent Veronique will bide their time and reflect on the matter, while their economic requests remain relatively high.

Rabiot initially joined Juventus in the summer of 2019 as a free agent after falling out with the management of Paris Saint-Germain following rounds of contract negotiations that ended on a sour note.

The World Cup finalist has several top suitors all over Europe, including rich Premier League clubs, which will further complicate matters for the Bianconeri.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

inter milan ultras

Inter ultras made “Liverpool” chants at the Allianz in a reference to Heysel disaster

April 25, 2023
Di Maria

Video – Marcotti disagrees with VAR intervention on Di Maria’s goal against Napoli

April 25, 2023
Sandro

The latest on Alex Sandro’s contract: Will Juventus resign to automatic extension?

April 25, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.