Since his return to Juventus in 2021, Max Allegri has immediately identified Adrien Rabiot as a key player in his tactical setup.

The manager appreciates the Frenchman’s stamina and ability to push forward. He has been a staunch supporter of the player even when he was struggling to convince the club’s faithful.

This season, the 28-year-old is finally fulfilling his early career promise, cementing himself as an instrumental member in midfield while also delivering 11 goals in all competitions.

Sadly for the club, his career revival has coincided with an expiring contract. Therefore, this may well be the midfielder’s final campaign in Turin.

But according to Calciomercato, Allegri is trying his best to convince Rabiot of lingering in Turin beyond the current campaign.

The report claims that the solution could be signing a new short term contract, thus postponing any crucial career decision for a year or two.

The player and his mother/agent Veronique will bide their time and reflect on the matter, while their economic requests remain relatively high.

Rabiot initially joined Juventus in the summer of 2019 as a free agent after falling out with the management of Paris Saint-Germain following rounds of contract negotiations that ended on a sour note.

The World Cup finalist has several top suitors all over Europe, including rich Premier League clubs, which will further complicate matters for the Bianconeri.