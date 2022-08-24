Allegri is working on his last piece of business before this window closes

Juventus wants to add new players to their squad before this transfer window closes in about 7 days.

The Bianconeri have played two competitive matches this season, winning one and picking up a point in the other fixture.

A positive Allegri will like to point out that they have not conceded a goal yet, but their fans want more.

The Bianconeri added Angel di Maria, Paul Pogba and Gleison Bremer to their squad in this transfer window, but we expect more players to join them before the window closes.

It is just a matter of days before that happens, and Tuttojuve reports that Max Allegri is pondering several options.

Reports have linked the Bianconeri with a move for the likes of Memphis Depay, Leandro Paredes and Arkadiusz Milik in the last few days.

At least two of these players could join the club before the transfer window closes, eventually.

Juve FC Says

Allegri has been a successful manager long enough to know what his team needs to compete for trophies.

It is just two games into the season, but the decisions we make in the next few days will affect how our campaign will turn out.

Hopefully, we will get the right players in to give the squad a lift.