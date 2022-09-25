Allegri is working on solutions for the Juventus blunt attack

Juventus has had a bad season, but it is mostly down to their lack of goals.

Despite boasting an attack that has Dusan Vlahovic, Angel di Maria and Arkadiusz Milik, Juve is struggling to score enough goals to win matches.

They must address this before they can make progress and one big issue at the club now is that Vlahovic is struggling.

The striker is one of the most highly rated frontmen in the world, and he has proven over the years that he is a top goal-scorer.

He started this season very well, but his goals have dried up in recent matches, with Milik outshining him.

But generally, Juve is not scoring or even creating enough chances to help them win matches.

Football Italia reports Max Allegri is desperate to get Vlahovic more involved in their matches so he can score goals.

He is using this break to work on different solutions to the problem.

Juve FC Says

Football is simple, if you don’t outscore your opponents, you cannot win matches.

Juve has struggled with that in this campaign, and it is not a surprise that we cannot get enough points on the board.

The club has provided Allegri with the talents to solve the problem. He needs to work out the best way to use them effectively.