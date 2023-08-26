Juventus manager Max Allegri has expressed his lack of surprise regarding the limited transfer activity undertaken by the Bianconeri in this window. Allegri asserts that he had anticipated this minimal approach to signings all along.

Given that Juventus will not be participating in European competitions this season and considering the tumultuous nature of the previous term both on and off the pitch, Allegri’s perspective on the matter is informed by these circumstances.

The club had initially held hopes of securing a place in the Conference League, only to be thwarted by a UEFA ban that ruled out this possibility.

With their European ambitions curtailed, Juventus will now place their primary focus on domestic competitions. However, their summer spending has been notably restrained, sparking concerns among fans about the team’s potential performance.

In response to these apprehensions, Allegri maintains that he and the club’s directors were well aware that the summer transfer window would not entail significant expenditures.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“We have young players who can only improve and this is only good for Juventus’ future. The directors and I knew there was little to do on the market this year. The team will be better if we improve on last season’s results, just like that.

“Saying whether we will win the Scudetto or if we have improved serves you journalists rightly to make headlines. We have to think about working and about tomorrow’s match against Bologna which will be a difficult match. We must have respect for the opponent, be aware of our limits and run.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri remains one of the best men to be Juventus’ manager and has handled the lack of transfer activity well.

Another gaffer would have been all over the place complaining now.