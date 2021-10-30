Allegri knows Juve enough to get them back up claims Adani

Outspoken Juventus critic, Lele Adani has given Massimiliano Allegri a vote of confidence as the gaffer tries to turn things around at the Allianz Stadium.

Juve brought him back after struggling and losing the Serie A title last season, but his second stint hasn’t gotten off to a bright start.

The Livorno native has been in this position several times before and still managed to win the league.

Adani believes Allegri is familiar with Juve and the players and he is the perfect manager to make them the top club in Italy again.

He told Bobo TV as quoted by Calciomercato: “Allegri knows the environment, the players and has such an experience that he can revive Juve. But today’s is not enough. Some time ago I said that I hoped that in the two years away from the fields he had updated, putting his experience and his career at the service of the new game to be proposed.”

Juve FC Say

Allegri’s record as Juve’s manager makes it clear that no one else can do a better job than him right now.

If he is struggling to put the house in order at Turin, any manager would be in a similar situation.

There is no justification in comparing his time at the helm and last season when we had Andrea Pirlo.

The latter had Cristiano Ronaldo, while Allegri is rebuilding this team with no top player like the Portuguese star.

We can see what he is trying to achieve with the players at his disposal now and they just need to become more consistent to catch up with the clubs above them.

Good things take time and Juve fans have to become incredibly patient for Allegri to rebuild this club and get it ready to dominate in Serie A again.