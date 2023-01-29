Allegri knows Juventus target is now Serie A survival

Juventus manager Max Allegri has admitted his team is now at risk of getting relegated and that Juve must earn the points to avoid that scenario becoming a reality.

This has been a tough season for Juventus and now they are playing with a 15-point deduction placed on them by the FIGC.

They entered 2023 in fine form but have struggled since they lost to Napoli, which is sad because they need points now more than at any other time in their recent history.

Speaking after his team’s 2-0 loss to Monza, Allegri said via Football Italia:

“We picked up 38 points, but right now we have 23 and must act accordingly.

“We must get the points to secure Serie A safety. The situation has been turned upside down, but this is the reality at this moment and we must recognise that, otherwise it will end badly for us.”

Juve FC Says

The loss to Monza was embarrassing and it clearly shows we have a long way to go to become a top club again.

For now, we must fight against being relegated and then return to challenge for the league crown in the next campaign.

The most important thing is to start winning and ensure we continue to get the points needed to keep us away from the relegation places.