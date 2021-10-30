 Allegri knows what to expect from Verona

Massimiliano Allegri expects a difficult match for Juventus when they face Verona today.

The Bianconeri gaffer is looking to lead his side to a return to winning ways after their 2-1 defeat at the hands of Sassuolo the last time out.

He knows the game against Verona would not be easy and says their opponents are in a good moment right now.

“I expect a difficult game,” Allegri told JTV as quoted by Football Italia.

“Since they changed coach, they play in a totally different way, closer to last year, with aggression and men all over the pitch. They are in a good moment.”

Verona’s recent head to head record against Juventus is very fine and Igor Tudor knows the Bianconeri very well.

He played for us for several years and was on our bench with Andrea Pirlo last season.

However, Allegri thrives on proving people wrong and the gaffer has seen his system come under criticism in the last few days after the loss to Sassuolo

This match gives him the chance to prove yet again that his pragmatic approach to the game can still win matches.

Juve has struggled against the smaller clubs in Serie A this season and they need to get it right against Verona to give fans a good weekend gift.