Last night, Juventus secured a significant 1-0 win over their hosts Fiorentina at the Artemio Franchi Stadium in Tuscany.

The club’s official website provided us with the most interesting stats and facts registered in the aftermath.

First, we begin with Fabio Miretti who finally scored his maiden goal with the senior squad. The 20-year-old finished off as slick team play with a close-range effort.

As the source tells it, the last Juventus player to score his first Bianconeri goal against Fiorentina was none other than Claudio Marchisio. The legendary midfielder opened his account at the Viola’s expense back in January 2009 at the Stadio Olimpico in Turin.

On another note, the Bianconeri have collected more 1-0 wins in Serie A than any other team since Max Allegri’s return to the club in 2021. The Livorno native secured 17 victories by a solitary goal, at least three more than any other side.

Moreover, Filip Kostic has now provided 10 assists in Serie A since making since joining Juventus in 2022. Only Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (13) and Rafael Leao (11) have registered more in the same period.

The Serbian now has seven assists through crosses, more than any other player across the last two campaigns.

Juventus have also raised their tally to 11 away clean sheets in 2023, more than any other Serie A team. The Bianconeri have collected five shutouts in their first six away games for the third time in their history after doing so in 1967/68 and 2004/05.

Finally, the Old Lady has earned 26 points from the first 11 rounds of the season. This is Juve’s best start of the season since 2019/20 when they won their last Scudetto to date.