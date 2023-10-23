In the final minutes of the San Siro showdown between Milan and Juventus, Max Allegri was visibly displeased with many things that his players were doing as portrayed by his furious reaction.

Although the Bianconeri were in the lead and had an extra man on the pitch, the manager was livid, taking all of his frustration on his jacket, tie and some advertising board.

Nevertheless, Allegri was at least content with the debut of Dean Huijsen who replaced Federico Gatti at the end of the match.

The 18-year-old has been a part of the first team since the start of the season, but finally made his senior Juventus in Sunday’s intense affair.

Yet, the Dutchman appeared unfazed by all the pressure, showing composure and maturity beyond his years.

Therefore, Huijsen received praise from Allegri who even went on to compare the teenager to Juventus legend and former coach Ciro Ferrara.

“Huijsen entered the game serene and calm, he never played complicated passes and never put his teammate in difficulty,” noted the 56-year-old in his post-match interview with DAZN via JuventusNews24.

“He reads the game like a great player. He does things like Ciro Ferrara.”

“Gatti was booked, so I said maybe Leao would escape him on an occasion. And then, Huijsen came in and did really well.

“Luckily I found two players born in 2005 [Huijsen and Kenan Yildiz] thanks to the work conducted in the youth sector.

“Dean worked with the tranquility and serenity of a thirty-year-old .”