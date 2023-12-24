Following Saturday’s win over Frosinone, Juventus coach Max Allegri heaped praise on his strikers Dusan Vlahovic and Kenan Yildiz.

With Federico Chiesa ruled out by an injury, the Turkish teenager made his full debut, starting alongside Arkadiusz Milik in attack.

The 18-year-old broke the deadlock with a splendid finish after dribbling past three opponents in one fell swoop.

The Canarini then pulled off an equalizer in the second half through Jaime Baez. Nevertheless, Vlahovic entered the pitch to deliver a late winner after turning Weston McKennie’s cross goalwards.

Therefore, Allegri only had words of praise for his two scorers while insisting that his team has exceeded expectations by collecting 38 points before Christmas.

The manager notes that Juventus were up against a tough opponent and did well to return home with all three points.