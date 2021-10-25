Allegri lavishes praise on Juventus’ summer signing

Massimiliano Allegri praised Kaio Jorge after Juventus’ match against Inter Milan last night.

The Brazilian didn’t start the match, but Allegri said afterwards as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “He is awake, he knows how to play football. He understands where to unmark, where to go. He entered well, has excellent technique and I think he can find space. He has personality, then he is young and unconscious.”

This is good high praise from a manager of Allegri’s calibre and shows that Juve did the right thing to sign him.

The former Santos man could easily have joined AC Milan instead because the Rossoneri were similarly keen to have him in their squad, but Juve acted fast to sign him.

He would face tough competition to become a regular player at Juve with the likes of Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata ahead of him in the pecking order, however, these comments from Allegri shows he will get his chances and it is left for him to take them.

They could also still send Jorge out on loan and a January move away from Turin might become the best option for him to keep developing fast.

However, with Radu Dragusin and Mohamed Ihattaren struggling at Sampdoria, Juve will only send him to a club where he would get guaranteed playing time.