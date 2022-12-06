Allegri leads Juventus arrival as players return for second half of season

Juventus players have returned to training ahead of the second half of the season.

The Bianconeri were in top form before the World Cup break and won six consecutive league matches, which propelled them to third on the league table.

The break halted their momentum, but they will be desperate to return to form as soon as they are back on the pitch in January.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals they resumed training today and Max Allegri was the first to arrive after their break.

The Italian league does not resume until a month, but Juve has returned early and plans to play some friendly matches this month.

The players who are not at the World Cup will start preparing and hope that they can continue winning as soon as the Serie A term is restarted.

Juve FC Says

It is great to see the team back on time to start preparing for the return of league football next year because they need to be in top shape to keep winning.

The players would have relaxed in the last few weeks and that refreshing energy will be useful in ensuring they take to the field with clear minds and a lot of energy.