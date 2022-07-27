Di Maria
Allegri likes what he sees from his new signing

July 27, 2022 - 10:45 am

Max Allegri is enjoying the performance of his players in preseason, and he is especially delighted by the work of Angel di Maria.

Juventus disappointedly did not win a trophy in the last campaign, and that is something they want to avoid this year.

Allegri knows he must succeed in this campaign, and there will be no excuse if that doesn’t happen.

The club has backed him with players, and he is now working hard to get them into shape for the new term.

They beat Chivas in their first preseason game of their USA tour and have just earned a 2-2 draw against Barcelona.

After the game, the gaffer reveals that he is delighted by what his players are doing, and he believes they are getting better prepared for the new season.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “I saw good storylines, it was a good match. I am happy with what we have done. We are working very well, and we are getting into shape. 

“Of Maria? He’s extraordinary. It’s a pleasure to see him play.”

Juve FC Says

We have to prepare well for this campaign because it is important for us.

We have learnt from the last one and added a few names to the group. Success is a must, and Allegri knows his team has to deliver it.

Avatar

