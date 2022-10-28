Allegri looking forward to the World Cup break

Juventus manager Max Allegri expects his team to perform better when everyone returns from the Qatar 2022 World Cup in December.

The Bianconeri have been poor in this campaign because they have missed the input of the likes of Paul Pogba and Federico Chiesa.

Both players have been absent because of long-term injuries and it has affected the team’s performance.

They are one of the poorly-performing clubs in Europe now and fans want more from their beloved team.

Allegri knows his team has been dismal and is focused on earning as many points as possible before the World Cup in November.

He said via Football Italia:

“That was my first season, now things are different. The season is long and we can still bounce back.

“We have four crucial games remaining, four in Serie A and one in Champions League. We must focus on that. After the break, when all players are back, it will be different. This must be an opportunity to grow.”

Juve FC Says

We have had a poor season and truly need the break to come fast enough.

This Juve team needs to go back to the drawing board and re-strategise on how it wants to go about the rest of this campaign.

We cannot afford to return and still struggle. It will certainly call for a change of manager.