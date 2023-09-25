Following the horrendous defeat at the hands of Sassuolo, Juventus are looking to bounce back with a victory when they host Lecce on Tuesday night.

The Bianconeri will be gunning for their fourth win of the Serie A season.

On Monday, Max Allegri held his pre-match press conference, discussing the events of the previous contest while offering some clues on his team’s lineup for the next encounter.

“Tomorrow’s match must be played to return to winning ways, and above all, to erase the bad defeat in Sassuolo,” said the manager in his press conference via Calciomercato.

“The support of the fans is important, as we are coming off a bad defeat.There were some mistakes that could ensue every once in a while.

“The team started well, playing good football. But then Tek [Szczesny] made a mistake, and we found ourselves trailing.

“The errors changed the result. But we must keep working hard. Let’s focus on winning tomorrow. Lecce are still undefeated so it won’t be easy.”

Allegri revealed that Wojciech Szczesny will start tomorrow despite his calamitous outing at the Mapei Stadium. The coach will also evaluate Federico Gatti.

“I will evaluate everyone today, including Gatti, on a physical and mental level. He must remain calm. His career has just begun when it comes to football that matters.

“There will always be mistakes, but he must stay calm, focus on working hard, playing and improving

“Szczesny will start tomorrow, even though Perin has become a very competent goalkeeper.

“Kean stopped during training, as he had a tibia problem. He’s been dealing with this issue for a while. Every now and then it reappears. I will evaluate everyone else today.”

Allegri is happy with Kenan Yildiz’s brilliant display for Juventus Next Gen. The Turkish teenager shoul be included in tomorrow’s squad, while it remains to be seen if Federico Chiesa will start.

“Yildiz is back after scoring a wonderful goal for Next Gen. I’m happy for their victory, they were coming off three defeats, so it wasn’t easy. He’s an excellent youngster, I like him a lot.

“Rugani is fine, the same for Milik. With Kean. we’ll see if he’s in or out, I’ll have to evaluate Chiesa and Vlahovic, they played two important games. One of the two can start from the bench. We have another important match in Bergamo in the weekend.”

“Chiesa is doing very well, he’s much more present in the match, I’m happy. He can only improve, he’s aware of his new role.

“I’ll have to evaluate his condition, he ran a lot on Saturday. Like Vlahovic. Tomorrow will be an intense affair. The changes will always make the difference.”