Matthijs de Ligt has sent his best wishes to Juventus from Bayern Munich, revealing that he still follows the club.

The defender played for the Old Lady between 2019 and 2022 before moving to Bayern to continue his career.

De Ligt has been keeping an eye on Juventus this season as the Bianconeri struggle to keep up with Inter Milan in the race to win Serie A.

Although Max Allegri’s men are currently further away from the top of the Italian league standings, Juventus remains one of the strongest sides in the league, and De Ligt acknowledges that Allegri’s team is doing a good job.

He says, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“They lost a few games, but they are doing a good job. They are young, Allegri made a good group. Inter is very strong, but we hope that Juve can grow as a team.”

Juve FC Says

We have a good team and have not deserved some losses in recent weeks.

In the game against Napoli, if Dusan Vlahovic had not been wasteful, the result could have been different.

Our players have to cut the wastefulness and become more clinical for us to finish this season comfortably inside the top four.

If we keep dropping points and losing matches, we will soon be embroiled in a battle to finish the term in the fourth spot, which will be embarrassing.