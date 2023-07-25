Throughout the last two campaigns, Juventus manager Max Allegri continuously reshuffled his starting formation.

But for the majority of last season, he adopted a 3-5-2 lineup and he appears set on maintaining it for next term.

La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Fabiana Della Valle was present at the club’s morning training session in California and was able to draw some conclusions based on her observation.

She believes that Allegri will likely start the season with a 3-5-2 formation. The three-man backline will be the cornerstone of the lineup. Danilo and Gleison Bremer should be automatic starters with Federico Gatti and Daniele Rugani vying for the third spot.

On the wings, Filip Kostic and new signing Timothy Weah should start as the favorites ahead of Andrea Cambiaso and Samuel Iling-Junior.

In attack, Dusan Vlahovic and Arkadiusz Milik might be the preferred duo (at least for now).

However, the introduction of Federico Chiesa – who did well in training – could switch the tactical formation to 3-4-3. This would allow the winger to play in his natural position.

Finally, Della Valle suggests a switch to a hybrid 4-3-3 formation (or 4-3-2-1) at some point during the campaign.

In the current squad, Fabio Miretti would be one of the options to play between the lines, but Juventus could opt to buy a more natural attacking midfielder, possibly in the shape of Jesper Lindstrom.