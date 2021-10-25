Allegri maintains call for patience as Juventus climb up the league table

Juventus lost their winning run when they faced Inter Milan last night after ending the game 1-1.

That draw was a commendable result and shows the Bianconeri are on the right track, considering that they could easily have lost the game.

They are now unbeaten in their last nine matches in all competitions and have won four of their last five league games, but Massimiliano Allegri says there is still a need for patience as they move up the league table.

He said after the Inter Milan match, as quoted by Calciomercato: “We keep our distance from Inter and the positive streak this season. We are still far from the top and for this we need patience.”

Being as experienced as he is, Allegri knows what it means to win titles and to recover from a poor start.

He has shown in the recent performance of his team that he is the right man to rebuild this Juve team.

If he calls for patience, that is exactly what fans should give his team and hope they keep getting better.

With the likes of Paulo Dybala and Arthur returning from injury layoffs, Juve is very close to being in their best shape.

These players will help them speed up their progress in the next few weeks and hopefully get the team inside the top four.