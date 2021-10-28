Allegri makes a bold claim about the Scudetto and Juventus

Massimiliano Allegri is refusing to give up on the Scudetto title and despite Juventus’ 2-1 loss to Sassuolo last night, he maintains that there is still a long way to go.

He told Tuttosport: “Right now we just have to work on mistakes and match management, the championship is long.”

Allegri’s assertions are true and there is no need to press the panic button yet.

However, the more Juve drops points and losses matches, the wider the gap between us and the top of the league table.

The league might be a marathon, but how you start matters and the likes of AC Milan and Napoli have made far better starts than we have.

If Juventus continues to drop points while the rest continue to win, it would get to a stage where we can no longer catch them.

After our poor start to this campaign, now is the time to build a winning run if we’re serious about winning the title.

Allegri needs to instil more urgency in the minds of his players instead of repeatedly saying there is still a long way to go in terms of who wins Serie A.

Juve’s next match is against Verona, and it would be another tricky game. Hopefully, we can return to winning ways.