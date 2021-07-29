Allegri makes a call to Juventus La Liga transfer target

Massimiliano Allegri has called Miralem Pjanic as he nears a return to Juventus this summer.

The Bianconeri sold him to Barcelona last summer in exchange for Arthur and some cash.

However, he has struggled to impress in Spain and as they struggle financially Barca is looking to offload him.

Tuttosport via Football Italia claims they will allow him to return to Juve for free, but the Bianconeri have to pay his 9m euros per season salary alone, they cannot at the moment.

The report claims Allegri has called the midfielder to discuss his return, but he would have to accept a pay cut if he is serious about rejoining the Bianconeri.

Pjanic was one of Juve’s best players as they dominated Serie A before losing their title on his departure last season.

Allegri knows that he can trust the Bosnian to deliver the performances that he wants, but unless he agrees to a pay cut, the move will not happen.

Juve remains keen to add Manuel Locatelli to their squad in this transfer window and the Italian is their priority signing.

Signing both midfielders will give them too many options in midfield and that will probably speed up their efforts to offload the likes of Aaron Ramsey.