Allegri makes a decision over the future of Zakaria

Denis Zakaria joined Juventus in the January transfer window as the Bianconeri sought midfield reinforcements.

He had been one of the most sought-after players in the world at Borussia Monchengladbach, so Juve signed him at the right time instead of allowing him to run down his contract at the German side.

The midfielder has been an important player at the club since that time, but reports in this transfer window claimed they could sell him as they struggled to offload Adrien Rabiot and Arthur Melo.

They need a midfielder to leave before they can sign Leandro Paredes and Zakaria was tipped to be used.

As we approach the last day of the transfer window, Calciomercato reports that Max Allegri has decided to keep the Swiss midfielder.

Although the Bianconeri could still add Paredes to their squad, they believe Zakaria is an important player to hold on to.

Juve FC Says

Zakaria has not done badly since he moved to Juve and it would be unfair to offload the midfielder so early in his time at the club.

Juve needs to change its midfielder, but keeping Zakaria at the club is the absolute right thing to do, at least for another season.