Allegri makes Arthur decision ahead of next season

The return of Max Allegri will come with its changes and some of those changes will be about the future of certain Juventus stars.

One of the manager’s most trusted men in his first spell at the club was Miralem Pjanic, but the Bosnian was sold off at the start of last season.

Juve sent him to Barcelona in exchange for Arthur.

Arthur is one of the finest midfielders in the world but he has struggled with injuries for much of his time in Turin.

When he was fit, Andrea Pirlo almost always selected him, but it seems that wouldn’t be the case under Max Allegri.

Todofichajes reports that the former Milan manager isn’t a fan of the Brazilian and has asked the club to sell him.

He doesn’t see Arthur as an important part of his plans and because the Brazilian earns more money than most players at the club, he believes that they should get rid of him.

Although he is a fine player, the report says there has been a shortage of interest in his signature so far.

Juve has targeted several other midfielders ahead of the new season and the likes of Manuel Locatelli and Rodrigo De Paul will probably earn significantly less than him.