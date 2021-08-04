Allegri makes it clear to Juventus which player he wants to sign from Real Madrid

Massimiliano Allegri has asked Juventus to sign Isco for him, according to Todofichajes.

The returning manager is looking to bolster his squad ahead of the upcoming season and he has been adding some top players to his squad.

The report says he knows Isco is available and now that AC Milan is looking to bring him to Serie A, the Livorno native wants to beat them to his signature.

Real Madrid is keen to offload the former Malaga man, who has already entered the last year of his current deal with them.

They had been asking for 30m euros as his transfer fee, but the report says the Bianconeri can sign him for the reduced fee of about 15m euros.

It claims that Allegri is so keen to sign him that he would even abandon his chase of Miralem Pjanic to bring Isco to Turin.

Juventus fell short in Serie A and the Champions League last season and one problematic position they had in their squad was their midfield.

If they can add Isco and the very talented Manuel Locatelli to it, they would almost certainly have a better 2021/2022 campaign.