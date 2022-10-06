Allegri makes it clear what he expects from Vlahovic

Max Allegri has revealed at least one area of his game that Dusan Vlahovic must improve.

The striker has been the main attacker at Juve since he joined the club in January.

He continues to score the goals they need to stay relevant, although he doesn’t take enough of the chances created for him.

Vlahovic is one man we can bank on to find the back of the net, but Allegri says it takes him too many chances to get a goal.

The striker hit the back of the net when the Bianconeri beat Maccabi Haifa last night, but Adrien Rabiot, a midfielder, scored twice.

The striker has everything to become one of the most lethal in the world, but there are parts of his game that must get better.

Allegri said via Football Italia:

“Vlahovic did well on a technical level today, I’d say his best performance on that score, but should’ve scored more as he had four chances and only finished one. He needs to improve the way he gets away from his markers.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is still just 22, and he will certainly get better with time. But it is also a good thing that Allegri wants more from him now.

This will help him avoid complacency and probably develop faster than he would have if he is more relaxed.