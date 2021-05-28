Allegri makes Juventus return on 9m euros per season until 2025

Max Allegri has made a return to Juventus after two seasons away, according to Fabrizio Romano.

He was let go by the club in 2019 after they sought a change of style and was replaced with Maurizio Sarri.

His successor delivered Serie A to the club again, but he was fired and replaced with Andrea Pirlo at the start of this season.

Pirlo has presided over their worst campaign in a decade and they have now halted the experiment with the former midfielder to bring back Allegri.

He looked set to become the next manager of Real Madrid and was waiting for the Spanish side to make their move.

However, Juve has been more decisive and would now have him as their latest manager for the next four seasons.

Romano says he would earn 9m euros net per season and says an official announcement will be made in the next couple of hours.

The Italian journalist tweeted: “Massimiliano Allegri has signed his contract until June 2025 as new Juventus manager, done and completed. Salary around €9m net per season. He’s back after he decided not to wait for Real Madrid – official statement in the next hours, here we go confirmed”