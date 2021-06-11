Allegri makes star’s contract renewal his first summer business

Max Allegri wants to win the Scudetto and other trophies with Juventus next season after returning to Turin.

The 53-year-old has been reinstated as the Bianconeri manager after departing the club two years ago.

His first stint was hugely successful and he wants to build on that in the next campaign.

He has already started planning for the new season and one of his first actions is to keep his best stars.

With that in mind, he is looking to extend the contract of Juan Cuadrado after the Colombians bright campaign the last time out.

Cuadrado was one of Andrea Pirlo’s most trusted men in a poor season and he chipped in with many important assists and a number of goals.

Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato says Allegri recognises how important the former Chelsea man is to his team and wants to hand him a new deal.

His current contract expires in 2022, but Allegri is championing its renewal for another season so that the winger would be happy to play for the club next season and have nothing to worry about.

The contracts of the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala are also expiring and it would be interesting to see if Allegri will want them renewed as well.