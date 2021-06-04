Allegri makes striker demand regardless of Ronaldo’s future

Max Allegri has asked Juventus to buy a striker this summer, according to Il Corriere via Calciomercato.

The Bianconeri played the last season with just the on loan Alvaro Morata as their main striker.

The Spaniard did well and had great help from Cristiano Ronaldo with the goals’ burden.

He is expected to return to Turin either on another loan deal or a permanent transfer.

Morata’s future as a Juventus player remains uncertain, but one certain thing is that the club needs strikers.

The report says Max Allegri isn’t thinking so much about the future of Ronaldo and he has told them to sign a new striker regardless of the Portuguese’ future at the club.

Juve has been linked with moves for several top strikers since last season and the report names a few who could join them.

It says the Bianconeri is targeting Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic, who is one of the best young strikers in Italy.

Donyell Malen and Arkadiusz Milik are two other strikers who are on their radar ahead of an important summer for the club.

Any of these strikers would be a great addition to the team, but if Ronaldo leaves, the Bianconeri will need to sign more than one frontman to replace him.