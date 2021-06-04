Allegri makes two players untouchable for transfers

Max Allegri has already started stamping his authority on the Juventus team after becoming their latest manager.

He left the club two years ago after five years of consecutive success and they struggled in his absence.

The Bianconeri has now done the right thing to bring him back to the club and he would be given the chance to build the team how he wants it.

Juve struggled in Serie A and Champions League last season and managed to win the Super Cup and the Italian Cup.

Juve signed most of the players that Andrea Pirlo used to execute all his competitions when Allegri was in charge so he will be reunited with some of them now that he has returned.

However, their poor season means that some players inevitably have to leave, but Allegri has his favourites.

He met with the club to plan the coming campaign and Il Bianconero reports that he informed them of the players who cannot be sold under any circumstance.

The report says the Livorno-born manager told the Bianconeri that no matter what happens, Federico Chiesa and Juan Cuadrado should not be transferred out of the club.

These two were part of the players who helped the Bianconeri salvage their season with a top-four finish.