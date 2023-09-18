Since his return to the club in 2021, Juventus manager Max Allegri has been famously tweaking his lineup week in week out.

Whether it was due to recurring injury problems or simply tactical choices, the 56-year-old is yet to confirm the same formation for two matches in a row. Astonishingly, this run has now extended to 112 matches.

Following the opening-day win over Udinese, the coach was expected to put this streak to bed by maintaining the same lineup for Bologna’s encounter.

Yet, fate had different plans in store for the Bianconeri. With Wojciech Szczesny injured, Mattia Perin stepped up between the posts, thus forcing the manager to make a mandatory change.

But according to Il Corriere dello Sport via ilBianconero, Allegri could end up confirming the lineup that beat Lazio 3-1 on Saturday in next weekend’s trip to Sassuolo.

In what was a convincing display overall, the Juventus coach was pleased by his players’ performances.

So barring any unforeseen twists, Allegri’s astounding streak won’t be extended to a 113th match, projects the Roman newspaper.

Juve FC say

Even though the source tips the manager to maintain the same starting eleven, many things could change between Monday and Saturday.

Moreover, Andrea Cambiaso might have a claim for a starting spot at the expense of Filip Kostic. The same goes for Nicolo Fagioli who will try to reclaim his place in the middle of the park and place Fabio Miretti on the bench.