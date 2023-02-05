For the first time since their days together in Florence, Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic played side-by-side when Juventus hosted Lazio in the Coppa Italia last Thursday.

Although the Serbian is yet to regain his optimal condition, this was an exciting prospect for Bianconeri supporters.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Max Allegri could go a step further on Tuesday, by unleashing an attacking trident consisting of the former Fiorentina duo in addition to Angel Di Maria.

The source predicts a 3-4-2-1 formation with Filip Kostic and Juan Cuadrado acting as wingbacks, while Manuel Locatelli and Adrien Rabiot play in the double pivot roles.

Finally, the Brazilian trio of Bremer, Danilo and Alex Sandro should maintain their spots at the back, with Wojciech Szczesny returning to goal.

However, Sky Sport envisions a more typical 3-5-2 formation, with Nicolò Fagioli joining Locatelli and Rabiot in the middle of the park.

This source also tips Moise Kean to start upfront alongside Di Maria, leaving both Chiesa and Vlahovic on the bench. Sky also favors Mattia De Sciglio over Cuadrado on the right flank.

With two days remaining before the match, it remains to be seen which hypothesis will prevail.

GdS (3-4-2-1): Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Sandro; Cuadrado, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Di Maria, Chiesa; Vlahovic

Sky Sport (3-5-2): Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Sandro; De Sciglio, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Di Maria, Kean