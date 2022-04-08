Allegri meets with Juventus to plan for their summer overhaul

Max Allegri has reportedly met with Juventus to plan for the summer as the club looks to get back to the top of Serie A by next season.

This has been a tough campaign for the Bianconeri, but they also struggled last season, so they will be desperate to ensure the 2022/2023 year is much better.

In the summer, the club will have the chance to make changes to Allegri’s squad and Football Italia claims he just met with the decision-makers to discuss what needs to be done.

The report claims the Bianconeri wants a new left-back, a central midfielder and a replacement for Paulo Dybala.

This means Alex Sandro is truly leaving the club when the transfer window reopens and at least two new players could join the Bianconeri.

Juve FC Says

Our recent poor performances call for changes and it is great that the club is looking to make them.

We cannot become a top club again with a majority of the same players who have failed to help us make progress so far.

Hopefully, our new signings will take less time to become acquainted with what we want from them.

If that happens, we can have a great start and maintain momentum until the end of next season.