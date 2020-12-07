Allegri might be back soon but he doesn’t fancy an Italian job

Max Allegri has been out of a job since he left Juventus in 2019.

The Italian is one of the most successful managers in Europe at the moment that is unattached.

He won five consecutive Italian Serie A titles with the Bianconeri alongside four Italian Cups.

He has a CV that is unrivalled by most managers in the game and it seems only a matter of time before he gets back to work.

Calciomercato claims that the manager is now ready to return to work after his time off from his last gig.

The report, however, claims that Allegri isn’t looking to start managing in Italy at the moment.

It says that he is instead considering managing in the English Premier League.

He has attracted the attention of some English sides in recent seasons, with the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham considering a move for him previously.

The Gunners might have a need for his services soon, this is because Mikel Arteta is already under pressure as his team continues to struggle.

Manchester United has kept faith with Ole Gunnar Solkjaer for some time now, but if the former super-sub cannot win a trophy at the end of this campaign, he may not be given more time.