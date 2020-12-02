Allegri might return to management in England with Arsenal claims report

Massimiliano Allegri has been out of a job since he left Juventus and he is being touted to make a return to the Premier League in the near future.

Football Italia claims that he has been linked with a move to Arsenal as a replacement for Mikel Arteta as the Gunners endure their worst start to a season in more than 30 years.

After winning the FA Cup and the Community Shield, Arsenal is now on a run of five losses in their opening 10 league games.

Arteta has struggled to motivate his players to get the results that the team wants and the report says the English media thinks he will be sacked and replaced with Allegri.

The Italian won five consecutive Serie A titles with Juventus before he departed in 2018 and replaced with Maurizio Sarri.

His CV is very rich as he also won four Italian Cup titles and reached the final of the Champions League on two occasions.

He has been on break since he left Juve, but he has constantly been linked with a return to management.

Arsenal isn’t the first English team to be linked with a move for him, Manchester United have also been eyeing him as their next manager claims the same report.