Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is reportedly the preferred transfer target for Massimiliano Allegri who is keen to reunite with the Serbian at Milan.

The striker has naturally been added to Igor Tudor’s 35-man squad that will participate in the FIFA Club World Cup this month. However, many believe this tournament will mark the 25-year-old’s final act with the black-and-white club, as his future seemingly lies elsewhere.

It is well known by now that Juventus and Vlahovic have yet to find any breakthrough in their negotiations talks which have been put on ice in recent months.

The centre-forward’s current deal will expire in June 2026, so Juventus will be keen to offload him this summer to avoid losing him for free a year later.

Moreover, the player’s performances have been far from inspiring in recent campaigns, and they certainly don’t justify his salary, which will mount to €12 million next season.

Vlahovic expected to leave Juventus this summer

Luckily for Juventus, Allegri could lend them a hand in their attempts to offload the misfiring striker.

Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari tips Milan to launch an offer for the Serbian international player.

“In the list of forwards followed by Milan, the name of Dusan Vlahovic remains at the top. He is Allegri’s favourite,” explains the Sportitalia correspondent on his X account.

“The Rossoneri will make an attempt for the Juventus striker, who has a contract to resolve with the Bianconeri and a very high salary.”

Allegri keen to reunite with Dusan Vlahovic

On the other hand, fellow Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio claims that Milan’s first objective in attack is Mateo Retegui, who is also high on Juve’s shortlist.

Nevertheless, the transfer market expert confirms the Rossoneri’s interest in Vlahovic, but explains how his high salary remains a major obstacle.