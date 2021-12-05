Allegri monitoring Juventus loanee and could bring him back in January

Nicolo Rovella is arguably Juventus’ most impressive loanee in this campaign as he thrives at Genoa.

The midfielder is on loan with The Griffin until the end of this season, after signing for the Bianconeri at the start of 2021.

He has been tipped to become one of the top Italian players in the future and Juve has acted fast to secure his signature.

The 20-year-old has really matured in this campaign and could save the Bianconeri a lot of money in player recruitment in the future.

Calciomercato says Allegri has been studying him in this campaign and had been hopeful the youngster will feature against his team this weekend.

However, Rovella has been ruled out of the clash through injury.

It adds that Juve explored the option of recalling him in the summer, but they abandoned the idea.

They might revive it during the January transfer window as several of their options continue to struggle.

Juve FC Says

Rovella is a star in the making and he gives us some hope that we could have a stronger midfield next season.

Allegri has struggled to get most of his current options to adapt to his system, and that might not be a problem for the Segrate-born youngster.

At his age, the Juventus manager can mould him into the midfielder he wants.