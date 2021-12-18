Allegri, Morata and the most interesting stats ahead of Bologna-Juventus

While Juventus prepare to take the field against Bologna at the Renato Dall’Ara Stadium, the Bianconeri’s official website released some of the most interesting stats and facts leading to the encounter.

The Old Lady had emerged victorious from the last ten meetings against the Emilians, and will hopefully extend the streak today.

Juventus won 77 matches against Bologna throughout their history, with 48 draws and the Rossoblu winning 23 (with last one dating back to February 2011).

Throughout his two stints at the club, Alvaro Morata has thus far contributed in 30 Serie A goals, with 20 coming away from home.

The report also mentions that Giorgio Chiellini is gunning for his 350th victory with the Bianconeri. However, the captain won’t be a part of the trip, so this achievement will be delayed.

In an incredibly impressive stat, Max Allegri never suffered a defeat at the hands of Bologna thus far in his career.

In 18 previous meetings, the former Calgiari and Milan manager has registered 14 wins and four draws against the Rossoblu.

This means that Bologna is the team that Allegri has faced the most without conceding a defeat.

Juve FC say

As always, all historical stats are in favor of Juventus. The Old Lady enjoys the upper hand against pretty much anyone in terms of previous meetings.

However, this advantage isn’t totally translating to the results on the pitch this term.

Even during last season’s struggles, Andrea Pirlo’s men still secured six points in the league from their encounters against Bologna.

So it would be a major upset if Allegri fails to win against a side that he’s accustomed to beating throughout his career.