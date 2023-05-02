Allegri more powerful than ever? How the manager can affect Juve’s sporting director hunt

While the roars calling for his head are growing louder by the day, Max Allegri is yet to crumble.

In fact, a report claims that the manager isn’t only staying at the club beyond the current campaign, but will have a major say on an upcoming crucial decision.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, Allegri still wields enough power at Continassa, allowing him to affect the pecking order when it comes to choosing the club’s next sporting director.

With Federico Cherubini’s ban upheld by CONI, the Bianconeri are searching for a new head of the sporting department.

But while Napoli’s Cristiano Giuntoli is the management’s preferred choice due to his exploits in the Southern Italian city, Max is reportedly fonder of other candidates.

The source believes that the Juventus boss would like to reunite with his longtime friend and former teammate Ricky Massara who currently acts as Paolo Maldini’s right-hand man at Milan.

Moreover, Sassuolo director Giovanni Rossi is also a profile that Allegri appreciates. The 56-year-old served at Juventus in the past and was in charge of the club’s youth sector.

While Juventus Next Gen sporting director Giovanni Manna is temporarily serving in Cherubini’s steed, a permanent promotion remains unlikely, as the source explains.