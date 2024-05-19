Former Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri was reportedly emotionally overwhelmed after reading his players’ heartwarming messages.

The 56-year-old stole the headlines in the Coppa Italia final against Atalanta but for the wrong reasons.

Although his team lifted the cup, this achievement was largely overshadowed by his antics during and after the match. This includes dismissal for dissent, insulting and threatening a journalist and snubbing the club’s Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli.

This gave the management the perfect alibi to sack him on Friday.

Il Corriere dello Sport reveals how the coach’s second spell in Turin ended in a 10-minute meeting with Juventus CEO Maurizio Scanavino.

The Roman newspaper describes this brief summit as a cold affair with the two men having little to say to one another.

Scanavino handed Allegri a note that included five legal reasons for the dismissal, mainly related to his actions on Wednesday.

But following his departure, words of gratitude and appreciation rained on the Livorno native both from his players and a section of the Juventus fanbase.

As the source tells it, Allegri had the opportunity to read all the farewell notes that his players posted on social media while spending the day in Milano with a few Livornese friends. This included letters from the likes of Adrien Rabiot, Dusan Vlahovic and Manuel Locatelli.

The report claims the former Cagliari and Milan manager was, for once, overwhelmed by emotion.

Allegri’s first stint at Juventus lasted for five years, while his second tenure ended in just under three years.