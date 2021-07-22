Allegri must rebuild Juve’s defensive wall – A look at the numbers from the previous seasons

According to an old saying in Italian football, the best defense wins the league. With the numbers often proving it right, it’s hard to argue with this claim.

During Juve’s nine-year winning dynasty, the club enjoyed some astonishingly great numbers at the back, conceding very few goals throughout the campaign.

A study from ilBianconero revealed the exact number of goals conceded by the Old Lady’s backline in the last ten seasons.

During his first year in charge, Antonio Conte brought back the Scudetto to Turin in 2012 with some extraordinary numbers. Although the Bianconeri didn’t score much, but they only conceded 20 goals whilst remaining unbeaten throughout the 38 Serie A matches.

The former manager went on to win another two league titles in 2013 and 2014, conceding just 24 and 23 goals respectively.

After Conte’s successful tenure, Massimiliano Allegri took over the club, winning five additional league titles, whilst mostly maintaining the club’s solid backline.

Max conceded 24, 27, 20 and 24 goals during his first four campaigns, but some cracks began to appear in his final year, as Juventus allowed 30 goals through their net in 2018/19.

And yet, the last figure remains a blessing comparing to the one overseen by his successor. The Old Lady conceded a whopping 43 goals during Maurizio Sarri’s lone season at the club.

Whist the former Napoli coach managed to defend the Scudetto crown, Andrea Pirlo failed to do so, finishing 4th in the table whilst his side allowed 38 goals.

Thus, the numbers tell a clear story. Juve’s reign of terror was built first and foremost on a strong defensive unit (which doesn’t only include the defenders, but an entire playing system).

In conclusion, Allegri must rebuild the Old Lady’s high defensive walls in order to reclaim the Italian throne.