Juventus wanted to sign Isco when he left Real Madrid in the summer, but he moved to Sevilla instead after choosing to stay in the Spanish top flight.

The midfielder was one of the finest in his position at the peak of his career, and Juve hoped he would be an excellent free signing.

However, he flopped at Sevilla, and his contract has now been terminated by mutual consent after just six months, and Juve still wants him.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Max Allegri still wants to add the former Malaga teenager to his squad in the January transfer window.

However, it adds that it can only happen if the Bianconeri can offload Weston McKennie, who has already been listed for transfers.

The American could leave in January if a suitor meets Juve’s asking price, and if that happens, they can sign Isco.

Juve FC Says

If Isco can struggle at a small club like Sevilla, how will he be good enough for us, considering we are one of the in-form sides in Europe now?

The midfielder is past his best, and it makes no sense for us to add him to our squad because it will be terrible if he joins and proves obviously a bad buy.