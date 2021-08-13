Allegri names Atalanta as title-challengers ahead of the 2021-22 campaign

Max Allegri has spoken ahead of Juventus’s friendly match with Atalanta on Saturday, and claimed that tomorrow’s rivals will be one of eight in the title race.

It personally seems a bit of a stretch to claim that there will be that many teams challenging for the title, but you would imagine that there is eight teams hoping that they will be able to challenge for the top four and possibly more.

New Roma boss Jose Mourinho will certainly be expected to bring improvements on their seventh placed finish, while you could argue about who the eighth team that is expected to be in the title race would be, while Sassuolo were well clear of ninth in the table, Fiorentina could well prove deadly especially with Dusan Vlahovic still in the side.

Ahead of our clash with Atalanta tomorrow night however, Allegri has confirmed that he believes the Nerazzurri to be challenging for the title this term.

“Atalanta are an established team and Gian Piero Gasperini is showing himself to be a great coach,” Allegri said in his pre-match conference(via Juventus.com). “They are a physical side, they play good football and have done well in Europe too, so they’ll be one of the eight sides challenging for the title.

“There are 38 games and you need consistency to win. It’s important to start with the desire to win and the aim of being one of the challengers.”

Is that a bit of a backwards compliment claiming that Atalanta will be one of the top eight? Does Allegri genuinely think that one of eight could potentially win the upcoming scudetto?

Patrick