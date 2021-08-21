Allegri names Juventus squad that will travel for Udinese match

Ahead of the club’s first Serie A match of the season, Max Allegri chose a squad of 23 players as Juventus travel to meet Udinese at the Dacia arena on Sunday evening

The matchday squad was announced on the club’s official Website on Saturday, and it included Cristiano Ronaldo, who is expected to start despite being rested during the last pre-season friendly encounter against Juventus U-23.

The Bianconeri will be missing three players in midfield. Weston McKennie will be serving a one-match suspension from last season, whilst Adrien Rabiot and Arthur Melo are out with injuries.

The Frenchman could be available to play in ten days, but the former Barcelona man needs at least another 40 days to fully recover from his injury.

On the other hand, new signings Kaio Jorge and Manuel Locatelli have both been called-up, but neither is expected to start, as they barely had time to train with their new coach and teammates.

In order to cover for the midfield absentees, Filippo Ranocchia will travel with the squad to Udine. The young Italian caught the eye during the pre-season preparations, and it remains to be seen whether he’ll remain in Turin for the rest of the campaign or instead move on loan to gain more playing time.

Here’s the full list:

Szczesny, Pinsoglio, Perin; De Sciglio, Chiellini, De Ligt, Danilo, Cuadrado, Alex Sandro, Pellegrini, Bonucci, Rugani; Ramsey, Bernardeschi, Chiesa, Locatelli, Bentancur, Ranocchia, Kulusevski; Ronaldo, Morata, Dybala, Kaio Jorge