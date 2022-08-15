Allegri names the player Kostic will help the most

Max Allegri is happy with the signing of Filip Kostic and the Juventus manager has been singing his praise for some time now.

The Bianconeri has just won the race for his signature after pursuing it all summer and the Serbian could play in their match against Sassuolo today.

Kostic won the Europa League with Eintracht Frankfurt last season and proved his worth throughout the competition.

He was also the subject of serious interest from West Ham United, but Juve beat the Hammers to add him to their squad.

Speaking ahead of his team’s league opener this evening, he said of Kostic, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Player who crosses very well, with excellent ball control, he arrived two days ago making back and forth from Frankfurt. I still have to decide between him, McKennie and Cuadrado will play two. I’m very happy with him, he’s a footballer, Vlahovic will benefit from it.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri knows the profile of the players he needs and that is why he is delighted to have added Kostic to his squad.

The Bianconeri gaffer will now work out a plan that will help the Serbian thrive at the Allianz Stadium.

Juve will not rely heavily on him, but we expect him to deliver when the ball is in his possession.