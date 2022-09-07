Allegri names two PSG players that made his Juventus team suffer

Max Allegri admits his team struggled against Neymar and Lionel Messi’s movement in their match against PSG last night.

The Parisians boost a squad packed with global superstars and both players were on the team that faced them.

Two first-half goals from Kylian Mbappe and a consolation strike from Weston McKennie in the second half mean Juve lost the game 2-1.

It was a match that had battles everywhere on the pitch, with Juve’s forwards attacking PSG’s defence relentlessly and the Bianconeri defence coming under attack from the host.

Allegri admits the movement of Neymar and Messi made things difficult for his team.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“What’s difficult is when you don’t have the ball, sometimes we got distracted in the first half. We had more courage in the second half. We played a good game, but we must be annoyed by the result.

“We wanted to be more aggressive, Messi and Neymar play very well when they come deep to collect the ball, so it was difficult to catch them, and we had to slow down a bit.”

Juve FC Says

If we want to remain one of the top clubs in the world, we must be prepared to play against the best opponents.

PSG is one of them, and we didn’t do badly against a side that has quality players all over the pitch.

If we perform how we did in Paris consistently, we will get more wins in domestic and European matches.