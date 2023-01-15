Allegri needs a solid finish to ward off Conte and Zidane

Following the humiliating defeat at the hands of Napoli, Max Allegri’s job is under great scrutiny once again, with the supporters enraged by the disastrous performance at the Maradona Stadium.

Despite the recent winning streak, our earlier misery hasn’t been forgotten, with humbling defeats to Monza and Maccabi Haifa still fresh in the memory.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the club’s management would like to maintain its collaboration with Allegri, but the latter needs to justify his stay with positive results on the pitch between now and the end of the campaign.

The source understands that qualifying to the next edition of the Champions League remains the minimum objective, and the directors aren’t willing to compromise on this front. Luckily for Allegri, his team currently sits within the top four positions in Serie A standings.

Nonetheless, the management would also appreciate a trophy (Coppa Italia or Europa League) in order to avoid another empty-handed campaign.

If Allegri fails to meet the expectations, then Juventus will be looking for an alternative, with two of their former midfielders on top of the list. Antonio Conte is yet to renew his expiring contract at Tottenham, while Zinedine Zidane remains unattached since leaving Real Madrid for the second time in 2021.