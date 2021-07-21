Allegri needs Ronaldo’s goals if he wants to take Juventus back to the top

So much has been said about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Juventus this summer as the club tries to offload his high wage.

The attacker earns more than double what the second-highest earner at the club makes.

He has been tipped to leave to help Juve save some money in a delicate financial time for the club.

Leaving the Bianconeri looks like a good idea because we all want the club to be financially stable.

However, we’re all forgetting that he would leave behind a huge void that would need to be filled by a top goalscorer.

Ronaldo can always be relied upon to find the back of the net and if he does remain at Juve for another season then a visit to 188bet is well worth it for those looking to make a good profit from his goals.

Since he joined Juve in 2018, Ronaldo has scored 81 times from just 97 Serie A outings for the club.

His 29 goals in the competition last season helped him to outscore every other player in it.

He was a rare spark in an otherwise terrible season for Juventus and considering that they scored 77 times in the competition in that campaign, one can tell that without his goals, the Bianconeri would probably have finished outside the Europa League places.

Massimiliano Allegri will want to win the competition in the upcoming season and he needs goals to achieve that.

Inter Milan may have lost Antonio Conte, but they have kept Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez, the key goal scorers who helped them win the Scudetto last season.

Juve will also enter the new campaign with an identical squad to the one they had last season after securing the services of Alvaro Morata for another year.

Ronaldo remains arguably the best goalscorer in the squad and getting rid of him might cause Juve to have yet another poor season.

The likes of Federico Chiesa and Dejan Kulusevski showed towards the end of the last campaign that they can deliver the goals that Juve needs, but their game still lacks consistency, which is understandable considering that they are quite young.

Ronaldo is a model of consistency and if he can emerge as the top scorer in Italy last season when Juve was struggling, he can score even more goals with Allegri building a squad that will dominate the competition.

Having scored 674 club career goals so far and still going strong, he isn’t a player that Juve would consider just an option.

Despite just a year left on his current deal, his reliability means Allegri can spend this preseason building his team around the attacker and he will not be disappointed.

If the Bianconeri loses him now, there is almost no readymade replacement in the market and they might end up ruing that decision.

Ronaldo is expensive, but good things cost money and he will justify why he earns so much again this season.